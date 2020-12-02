IN LOVING MEMORY OF MY UNCLE
HERBERT PAUL HENNING
Who passed away December 2, 1988
So much has changed since you've been gone. Through ups and downs my life moves on. But as time rolls by one thing remains true, I'll always have loving memories of you.
Always Missing You,
Always Loving You, A Niece
