IN LOVING MEMORY OF OUR BROTHER

JIM RABON

I thought of you today,

but that is nothing new

I thought about you yesterday

and I will tomorrow too.

I think of you in silence

and make no outward show

for what it meant to lose you

only those who love you know.

Remembering you is easy

I do it every day

It's just the heartache of losing you

that never goes away.

Miss You Greatly,

Lisa, Gage, Robin, Diane & Tom

