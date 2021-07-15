IN LOVING MEMORY OF OUR BROTHER
JIM RABON
I thought of you today,
but that is nothing new
I thought about you yesterday
and I will tomorrow too.
I think of you in silence
and make no outward show
for what it meant to lose you
only those who love you know.
Remembering you is easy
I do it every day
It's just the heartache of losing you
that never goes away.
Miss You Greatly,
Lisa, Gage, Robin, Diane & Tom
