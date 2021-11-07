IN LOVING MEMORY OF OUR BROTHER
TOM SWANEY
TOM'S JOURNEY'S JUST BEGUN
Don't think of him as gone away - his journey's just begun,
life holds so many facets -
this earth is only one.
Just think of him as resting
from the sorrows and the tears
in a place of warmth and comfort
where there are no days and years.
Think how he must be wishing
that we could know today,
how nothing but our sadness
can really pass away.
And think of him as living
in the hearts of those he touched
for nothing loved is every lost -
and he was loved so much.
Sadly Missed and Always Loved,
Sister, Midge
Log In
