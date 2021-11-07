IN LOVING MEMORY OF OUR BROTHER

TOM SWANEY

TOM'S JOURNEY'S JUST BEGUN

Don't think of him as gone away - his journey's just begun,

life holds so many facets -

this earth is only one.

Just think of him as resting

from the sorrows and the tears

in a place of warmth and comfort

where there are no days and years.

Think how he must be wishing

that we could know today,

how nothing but our sadness

can really pass away.

And think of him as living

in the hearts of those he touched

for nothing loved is every lost -

and he was loved so much.

Sadly Missed and Always Loved,

Sister, Midge

