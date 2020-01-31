IN LOVING MEMORY OF OUR DEAR MOTHER:
SUZANNE ELARDO
Who would have celebrated her 96th Birthday on January 21st
IN LOVING MEMORY
OF OUR DEAR FATHER
JOSEPH ELARDO
Who passed away 48 years ago on January 31st, 1972.
Always loved and remembered. Daughters: Nancy and Mary
and families.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.