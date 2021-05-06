IN LOVING MEMORY OF OUR FATHER
WILLIAM N. MYERS JR.
Who passed away
53 years ago today May 6, 1968
If we could write a story
It would be the greatest ever told
Of a kind and loving father
Who had a heart of gold.
We could write a million pages
But still be unable to say
Just how much we love and miss you, every single day.
We remember all he taught us
We're hurt but won't be sad
Because he'll send us
down the answers,
and he'll always be our dad.
Missed and Loved
Your Children
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.