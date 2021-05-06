IN LOVING MEMORY OF OUR FATHER

IN LOVING MEMORY OF OUR FATHER

WILLIAM N. MYERS JR.

Who passed away

53 years ago today May 6, 1968

If we could write a story

It would be the greatest ever told

Of a kind and loving father

Who had a heart of gold.

We could write a million pages

But still be unable to say

Just how much we love and miss you, every single day.

We remember all he taught us

We're hurt but won't be sad

Because he'll send us

down the answers,

and he'll always be our dad.

Missed and Loved

Your Children

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.