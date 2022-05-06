IN LOVING MEMORY OF OUR FATHER
WILLIAM N. MYERS JR.
Who passed away
54 years ago today May 6, 1968
Softly out of the shadows
There came a gentle call
You took the hand God offered you
And quietly left us all.
And although we cannot hold you
We will never let you go
Because we love you so.
Missed and Loved
Your Children
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.