IN LOVING MEMORY OF OUR FATHER

IN LOVING MEMORY OF OUR FATHER

WILLIAM N. MYERS JR.

Who passed away

54 years ago today May 6, 1968

Softly out of the shadows

There came a gentle call

You took the hand God offered you

And quietly left us all.

And although we cannot hold you

We will never let you go

Because we love you so.

Missed and Loved

Your Children

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.