IN LOVING MEMORY OF OUR FATHER
WILLIAM N. MYERS JR.
Who passed away
52 years ago today May 6, 1968
Those we love remain with us
For love itself lives on
Cherished memories never fade
Because our dad is gone.
The ones we love can never be
More than a thought apart
For as long as there are memories
Dad lives on within our hearts.
Forever Loved and Missed
Your Children
