IN LOVING MEMORY OF OUR MOTHER
MARY ANN WYDO
Who passed away
November 22, 1988
The world changes from year to year,
Our lives from day to day,
But the love and memory of you,
Shall never pass away.
Sadly missed by Children
Sunday, November 22, 2020
Updated: November 22, 2020 @ 7:47 am
