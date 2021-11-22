IN LOVING MEMORY OF OUR MOTHER
MARY ANN WYDO
Who passed away
November 22, 1988
In life we loved you dearly
In death we love you still.
In our hearts you hold a place
No one else will ever fill.
Sadly missed by Children
Monday, November 22, 2021
Monday, November 22, 2021 4:31 AM
