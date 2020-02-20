IN LOVING MEMORY OF OUR SON AND BROTHER JERAD ANGELINE
Who passed away 20 years ago today.
02-20-2000 | 02-20-2020
Not a day goes by,
that we don't think of you
and smile or cry or both.
Missing you until we see you again.
Love,
Mom & Dad.
Thursday, February 20, 2020 4:39 AM
