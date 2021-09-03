IN LOVING MEMORY OF OUR SON AND BROTHER
RICK DAVIDSON
Who passed away 21 years ago
He walks with us down
quiet paths,
And speaks in wind and rain,
For the magic power
of memory
Gives him back to us again.
Forever Missed,
Forever Loved,
Mom, Missy, and Tim
