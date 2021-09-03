IN LOVING MEMORY OF OUR SON AND BROTHER

RICK DAVIDSON

Who passed away 21 years ago

He walks with us down

quiet paths,

And speaks in wind and rain,

For the magic power

of memory

Gives him back to us again.

Forever Missed,

Forever Loved,

Mom, Missy, and Tim

