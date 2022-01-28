IN LOVING MEMORY OF OUR SPECIAL FRIEND
SHIRLEY THURBY
One thing we'll always cherish,
No matter what life sends,
A memory of the happiness
Just being friends!
Forever Loved & Sadly Missed by Two Special Friends
Friday, January 28, 2022 5:06 AM
Variably cloudy with snow showers. High 29F. Winds NW at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of snow 90%. 1 to 3 inches of snow expected..
Snow showers will become more widely scattered overnight. Low 6F. Winds NNW at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of snow 50%. Snow accumulations less than one inch.
Updated: January 28, 2022 @ 4:53 am
Friday, January 28, 2022 5:06 AM
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.