IN LOVING MEMORY OF OUR SPECIAL FRIEND
SHIRLEY THURBY
We were so lucky to have had
you to talk and laugh with with,
to reminisce and make new memories with.
We love and miss you very much.
Forever Loved,
Two Special Friends
Tuesday, January 28, 2020 4:15 AM
IN LOVING MEMORY OF OUR SPECIAL FRIEND
SHIRLEY THURBY
We were so lucky to have had
you to talk and laugh with with,
to reminisce and make new memories with.
We love and miss you very much.
Forever Loved,
Two Special Friends
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.