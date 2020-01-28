IN LOVING MEMORY OF OUR SPECIAL FRIEND

SHIRLEY THURBY

We were so lucky to have had

you to talk and laugh with with,

to reminisce and make new memories with.

We love and miss you very much.

Forever Loved,

Two Special Friends

