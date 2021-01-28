IN LOVING MEMORY OF OUR SPECIAL FRIEND
SHIRLEY THURBY
Too far away for sight or speech,
But not too far for thought to reach. Sweet to remember her once here, who thought absent, is just as dear.
Loved Much, Missed More.
Two Special Friends
Thursday, January 28, 2021 12:08 PM
