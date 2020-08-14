IN LOVING MEMORY OF

OUR SPECIAL

GRANDDAUGHTER

HEATHER ALLEN

Its been 19 years ago since you were taken away by

a medical mistake.

And a part of us went with

you that day.

It just gets harder as

each day goes on.

We miss you and love you.

You will never be forgotten.

Love forever:

Grandma and Pap Pap

Marra and Aunt Shelly

