IN LOVING MEMORY OF
OUR SPECIAL
GRANDDAUGHTER
HEATHER ALLEN
Its been 20 years ago since you were taken away by
a medical mistake.
And a part of us went with
you that day.
It just gets harder as
each day goes on.
We miss you and love you.
You will never be forgotten.
Love forever:
Grandma and Pap Pap
Marra and Aunt Shelly
