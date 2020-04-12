IN LOVING MEMORY OF
CLYDE L. HARRIS
Who passed away nine years ago April 11, 2011
Gone are the days we used to share,
But in our hearts you are always there,
The gates of memory will never close,
We miss you more than anyone knows,
With tender love and deep regret,
We who love you will never forget.
Loved and Sadly Missed by
The Harris Family
