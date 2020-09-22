IN LOVING MEMORY OF
KENNETH WARE
on our 42nd wedding anniversary
I have lost my soul's companion.
A life linked with my own.
And day by day I miss him more
As I walk through life alone.
Always Loved & Remembered,
Cindy, Chris & Mindy
Tuesday, September 22, 2020 4:58 AM
IN LOVING MEMORY OF
KENNETH WARE
on our 42nd wedding anniversary
I have lost my soul's companion.
A life linked with my own.
And day by day I miss him more
As I walk through life alone.
Always Loved & Remembered,
Cindy, Chris & Mindy
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.