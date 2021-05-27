IN LOVING MEMORY OF

IN LOVING MEMORY OF

FRANK OMALACY

We do not need a special day

to bring you to our mind.

For the days without a

thought of you

are very hard to find.

If all the world were ours to give

We'd give it, yes and more,

To see the face of Frank dear

Come smiling at the door

Loved and Missed by

your Wife Gayela and Family

