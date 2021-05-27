IN LOVING MEMORY OF
FRANK OMALACY
We do not need a special day
to bring you to our mind.
For the days without a
thought of you
are very hard to find.
If all the world were ours to give
We'd give it, yes and more,
To see the face of Frank dear
Come smiling at the door
Loved and Missed by
your Wife Gayela and Family
