IN LOVING MEMORY OF
SHIRLEY ANN NEWLON
The time we have is never enough. The love we have is never ending. The ones we say good-bye to are never forgotten.
Sadly loved and missed by her one & only, Walter Bowman and dear friend Mamie, beloved family
Becky Miller & Paul Miller,
Richard Bowman, Wanda, Mike, Nikki & Nicole
