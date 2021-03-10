IN LOVING MEMORY OF
WILLIAM DOMONKOS
On his birthday, March 9, 2021
If every tear we shed for you
became a star above,
you'd stroll in angels garden
lit by everlasting love.
Sadly Missed by Wife Dee, Daughter Denise, Son Bill and Wife Anna,
Grandchildren Emily and Joseph, and Family
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.