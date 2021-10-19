IN LOVING MEMORY OF
DARNELL HEATH POOLE
December 7th, 1976
October 19th, 2002
Its been 19 years since you've been gone.
To us his name will forever be the key that unlocks his memory,
These memories are treasures
that no one can steal,
His death left a heart ache
that no one can heal.
Loved dearly in life, and
living yet in the hearts of the
ones who will never forget.
Sadly missed and loved by Mom, Sharon, Tami, "G", Amanda
and family. Shatara and family,
and Heather and family.
