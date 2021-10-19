IN LOVING MEMORY OF

IN LOVING MEMORY OF

DARNELL HEATH POOLE

December 7th, 1976

October 19th, 2002

Its been 19 years since you've been gone.

To us his name will forever be the key that unlocks his memory,

These memories are treasures

that no one can steal,

His death left a heart ache

that no one can heal.

Loved dearly in life, and

living yet in the hearts of the

ones who will never forget.

Sadly missed and loved by Mom, Sharon, Tami, "G", Amanda

and family. Shatara and family,

and Heather and family.

