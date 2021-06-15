IN LOVING MEMORY OF

IN LOVING MEMORY OF

JOLENE E. MCLEE

Who passed away

2 years ago today

Sweet memories will linger forever,

Time cannot change them it's true,

Years that may come cannot sever,

Our loving remembrance of you.

We miss you in so many ways,

We miss things you used to say,

And when old times we do recall,

It's then we miss you most of all.

Loved and Sadly Missed by

Daylan, Jaleesa, Grandchildren,

Sisters, Brothers and Family

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.