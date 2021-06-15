IN LOVING MEMORY OF
JOLENE E. MCLEE
Who passed away
2 years ago today
Sweet memories will linger forever,
Time cannot change them it's true,
Years that may come cannot sever,
Our loving remembrance of you.
We miss you in so many ways,
We miss things you used to say,
And when old times we do recall,
It's then we miss you most of all.
Loved and Sadly Missed by
Daylan, Jaleesa, Grandchildren,
Sisters, Brothers and Family
