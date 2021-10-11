IN LOVING MEMORY OF

Victor J. Terry Pollick

Who passed away

26 years ago today

October 10, 1995

Dearest Darling,

Once again we are so sad today,

Same as on the day you went away,

We do have precious memories

Of a loving husband & dad.

God called you to his Heavenly home to stay.

Rest in peace, Sweetheart.

Sadly loved and missed by,

Wife Helen,

Children, Grandchildren,

& Great Grandchildren

