IN LOVING MEMORY OF

IN LOVING MEMORY OF

OUR MOTHER

MARJORIE MYERS

Who passed away

12 years ago today April 24, 2009

We thought of you today,

but that is nothing new.

We thought of you yesterday,

and will tomorrow, too...

We think of you in silence

and make no outward show

For what it meant to lose you

only those who loved you know.

Remembering you is easy

we do it everyday

It's the heartache of losing you

that never goes away.

Missed and Loved

Your Children

In Memory of Our Brother:

TERRY L. RYAN

We love and miss you.

