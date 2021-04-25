IN LOVING MEMORY OF
OUR MOTHER
MARJORIE MYERS
Who passed away
12 years ago today April 24, 2009
We thought of you today,
but that is nothing new.
We thought of you yesterday,
and will tomorrow, too...
We think of you in silence
and make no outward show
For what it meant to lose you
only those who loved you know.
Remembering you is easy
we do it everyday
It's the heartache of losing you
that never goes away.
Missed and Loved
Your Children
In Memory of Our Brother:
TERRY L. RYAN
We love and miss you.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.