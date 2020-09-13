IN LOVING MEMORY OF
REGIS COLLINS, SR.
Who passed away
14 years ago today.
I can't imagine how my life
would have been without you.
The games we watched, the cars we worked on, the stories that would never have been told,
the jokes only you could
get away with.
I'll hold these memories close
to my heart. But your work
was complete here and God
gently called you home.
I will always miss the love you
had in your heart, you are my hero...
Sadly Missed and Loved By
Your Sons Regis Jr, Bob & John
"Let it Snow" Love, Lori
