IN LOVING MEMORY OF

REGIS COLLINS, SR.

Who passed away

14 years ago today.

I can't imagine how my life

would have been without you.

The games we watched, the cars we worked on, the stories that would never have been told,

the jokes only you could

get away with.

I'll hold these memories close

to my heart. But your work

was complete here and God

gently called you home.

I will always miss the love you

had in your heart, you are my hero...

Sadly Missed and Loved By

Your Sons Regis Jr, Bob & John

"Let it Snow" Love, Lori

