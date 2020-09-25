In Loving Memory of
LISA ANN MADISON
I cannot give you
an anniversary card.
Your hand I cannot touch.
But God will take my greetings,
to the one I love so much.
As I opened my eyes this morning, I looked to the heavens above,
And whispered,
"Happy Anniversary,"
and send you all my love.
Sadly missed and loved forever,
Jim
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.