IN LOVING MEMORY OF
CASPER VOYTEK
who passed away 49 years ago
Friday, January 15, 1972.
Dearest Daddy,
Once again,
We are saddened today,
But you left us precious memories
To keep in our hearts.
You left us and went away.
You were a kind, loving Dad.
God called you to his
Heavenly home to stay.
Rest in piece, Daddy.
Sadly Missed and Loved by
Children, Grandchildren, Great-Grandchildren and Great-Great Grandchildren.
