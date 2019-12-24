IN LOVING MEMORY OF
PAUL KISHEL
06-02-45 - 06-05-2019
Loved with a love beyond all telling,
Missed with a grief beyond all tears,
To the world he was just one,
To us he was all the world.
Sadly missed and loved by:
Joanne and family.
Tuesday, December 24, 2019
