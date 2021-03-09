IN LOVING MEMORY OF

IN LOVING MEMORY OF

WILLIAM DOMONKOS

On his birthday, March 9, 2021

If every tear we shed for you

became a star above,

you'd stroll in angels garden

lit by everlasting love.

Sadly Missed by Wife Dee, Daughter Denise, Son Bill and Wife Anna, Grandchildren Emily and Joseph, and Family

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.