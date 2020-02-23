IN LOVING MEMORY OF Feb 23, 2020 1 hr ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save IN LOVING MEMORY OFKAY KUMORWho passed away16 yrs ago Feb. 22, 2004 There's not a day Mom that we don't think of you!Sadly missed, Trudy,Dale and family Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save × Post a comment as Emoticons [smile] [beam] [wink] [sad] [cool] [innocent] [rolleyes] [whistling] [lol] [huh] [tongue] [love] [sleeping] [yawn] [unsure] [angry] [blink] [crying] [ohmy] [scared] [sleep] [sneaky] [tongue_smile] [thumbdown] [thumbup] [censored] [happybirthday] [ban] [spam] [offtopic] [batman] [ninja] [pirate] [alien] Comment Text Cancel Post comment × Your comment has been submitted. × Report Cancel Report Abuse ×Reported ×There was a problem reporting this. × Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Watch this discussion Get an email notification whenever someone contributes to the discussion Notifications from this discussion will be disabled. Cancel Start watching Stop watching (0) comments Welcome to the discussion. Log In Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Post a comment Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Online Poll Which do you consider the most important issue in the upcoming presidential election? You voted: National Security Healthcare Gun Policy Education Immigration Vote View Results Back Recent Headlines News Sports Community Opinion Go! Entertainment Boy Scouts bankruptcy will not affect local Scout activities Carnegie Free Library unveils Michael Prestia Media Center Texting for help Club Hub: Brownsville library's book club members share love of reading Movers 2-23-20 Frazier's Lawrence, EF's Michaels win 2nd straight SW Regional titles Leopards battle past Quakers, 66-61 Shriver wins pole vault at TSTCA indoor final TCU extends West Virginia's Big 12 road woes, 67-60 Kihei Clark scores 17 as Virginia holds off Pitt, 59-56 Brownsville school board addresses controversy over school musical expenses Albert Gallatin approves, hires principals at five schools LH school board takes no action on delinquent cemetery taxes Former Peebles stores open as Gordmans Students to be honored at Scholastic Arts and Writing Awards ceremony at California University Magazine deserves our support Education funding: Don't let the zeros fool you Why census worker pay lower in Fayette? Cheers & Jeers What will it take for Americans to be truly free? Uniontown native motivating others to move on television show New to home theaters: 'A Beautiful Day in the Neighborhood' New to theaters: Harrison Ford, dog go on quite an adventure GO! List 02-20-20 GO! Charts 02-20-20 Subscription Services Subscribe Pay Your Bill Delivery Issues Subscriber Rewards HS Mobile App Get News By Email Search Events Login to e-Edition Featured Business Directory Submit Letter to the Editor Classifieds Search Place Your Own Ad Public Notices Search Autos Search Homes Search Jobs Home Buyers Guide Bakers Waterproofing 570 Carlton Drive, Bentleyville, PA 15314 866-902-8065 Website Chuck Seighman State Farm Insurance 1219 National Pike Rte. 40, Hopwood, PA 15445 724-437-1591 Website Laurel Highlands Insurance Group LLC 459 Connellsville St, Uniontown, PA 15401 724-437-2371 Website Bill's Wood Stoves 1188 National Pike, Hopwood, PA 15445 724-438-1510 Website Russ Blaho Allstate Insurance 66 Lebanon Ave, Uniontown, PA 15401 724-439-9700 Website Medved Moving and Storage Co. 1188 National Pike, Hopwood, PA 15445 724-438-2213 Website Safeway Pest Control 201 Brown Blvd, Uniontown, PA 15401 724-439-1408 Website Charleroi Home Warehouse 7 McKean Ave, Charleroi, PA 15022 724-483-8111 Website Rigidply Rafters Inc 1283 Joni Miller Rd, Oakland, MD 21550 301-334-3977 Website Frick Tri-County Federal Credit Union 235 Pittsburgh St, Uniontown, PA 15401 724-438-5123 Website Home Warehouse Inc 1389 Connellsville Rd, Uniontown, PA 15401 724-439-6330 Chesler's Fine Furniture 601 Pittsburgh Rd, Uniontown, PA 15401 724-438-0661 Submit Your News We're always interested in hearing about news in our community. Let us know what's going on! Submit Tweets by @hsuniontown
