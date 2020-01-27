IN LOVING MEMORY OF
GEORGETTA HARRIS
Who passed away 12 years ago January 27th
Mum...
If we could have only one more day, only one more.
We would pick up the phone and tell you we love you.
We would thank you for loving us
unconditionally.
And we would thank you for
helping us to be us
If we could have only one more day.
We pray Heaven is everything you dreamt it to be.
We pray you're safe and free of pain and have met up with your loved ones.
And we pray you have heard every word we have said.
To our darling Mum, we will love you forever.
So be safe until we meet again.
Loved and sadly missed by
The Harris Family
