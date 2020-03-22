IN LOVING MEMORY OF
STEPHANIE LYNN
SANTELLO
Who passed away 24 years ago
on March 22, 1996
Always on our minds and will be forever in our hearts.
Mom and Dad, Stacy and Eddie, Nephews, Carson and Grayson
and Nieces Isabella & Abigail
do not remove
Sunday, March 22, 2020 5:55 AM
