IN LOVING MEMORY OF
PAP SHIPLEY
Bill knows he's in Heaven
celebrating with Melinda, his wife Carol, his pets & the rest of the family having a wonderful time!
Past his suffering, past his pain,
Cease to weep for tears are vain;
He who suffered is at rest,
Gone to heaven with the blest.
