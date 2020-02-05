IN LOVING MEMORY OF
DONALD "DONNIE" DEBERRY
Son, Dad, Brother, Uncle & Pap
Who passed away one year
ago today.
"Gone but not forgotten"
Its been a year
since God called your name
For all of us who love and miss you
Nothing is the same.
Every minute, every hour,
Every second of the day
A hole is in our hearts
An ache that never goes away.
We know that you are looking down on us,
And know the pain we're in,
The thought that keeps us going,
Is the belief we'll be together again
Very sadly loved and missed by:
Mother & Family.
