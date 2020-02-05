IN LOVING MEMORY OF

DONALD "DONNIE" DEBERRY

Son, Dad, Brother, Uncle & Pap

Who passed away one year

ago today.

"Gone but not forgotten"

Its been a year

since God called your name

For all of us who love and miss you

Nothing is the same.

Every minute, every hour,

Every second of the day

A hole is in our hearts

An ache that never goes away.

We know that you are looking down on us,

And know the pain we're in,

The thought that keeps us going,

Is the belief we'll be together again

Very sadly loved and missed by:

Mother & Family.

