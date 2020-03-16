IN LOVING MEMORY OF
OUR MOTHER
LOUISE ROCKWELL
WHO PASSED
AWAY 1 YEAR AGO TODAY
The angels gathered
near your bed,
So very close to you,
For they knew the
pain and suffering
That you were going through.
I thought about so many things,
As I tightly held your hand,
Oh, how I wished that
you were strong,
And happy once again.
But your eyes were
looking homeward
To that place beyond the sky,
Where Jesus held his
outstretched arms
It was time to say good-bye.
I struggled with my selfish thoughts
For I wanted you to stay,
So we could walk and talk again
Like we did - just yesterday.
But Jesus knew the answer
And I knew he loved you so,
So I gave to you life's greatest gift,
The gift of letting go.
Now my heart will carry memories
Of the love you gave to me,
Until we meet again in Heaven,
Where the best is yet to be.
Sadly missed by her children, grandchildren, great-grandchildren and sisters.
