IN LOVING MEMORY OF

OUR MOTHER

LOUISE ROCKWELL

WHO PASSED

AWAY 1 YEAR AGO TODAY

The angels gathered

near your bed,

So very close to you,

For they knew the

pain and suffering

That you were going through.

I thought about so many things,

As I tightly held your hand,

Oh, how I wished that

you were strong,

And happy once again.

But your eyes were

looking homeward

To that place beyond the sky,

Where Jesus held his

outstretched arms

It was time to say good-bye.

I struggled with my selfish thoughts

For I wanted you to stay,

So we could walk and talk again

Like we did - just yesterday.

But Jesus knew the answer

And I knew he loved you so,

So I gave to you life's greatest gift,

The gift of letting go.

Now my heart will carry memories

Of the love you gave to me,

Until we meet again in Heaven,

Where the best is yet to be.

Sadly missed by her children, grandchildren, great-grandchildren and sisters.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.