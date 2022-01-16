IN LOVING MEMORY OF
CASPER VOYTEK
who passed away 50 years ago
today, January 15, 1972
Dearest Daddy,
Today, sadly we remember you,
the day you went away.
Precious memories we have of you
locked up in our hearts to stay.
Dad, you were the best.
God called you to your
Heavenly Home to rest.
Rest in Peace, Daddy.
Sadly Missed and Loved by
Children, Grandchildren, Great-Grandchildren and Great-Great Grandchildren
