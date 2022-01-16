IN LOVING MEMORY OF

CASPER VOYTEK

who passed away 50 years ago

today, January 15, 1972

Dearest Daddy,

Today, sadly we remember you,

the day you went away.

Precious memories we have of you

locked up in our hearts to stay.

Dad, you were the best.

God called you to your

Heavenly Home to rest.

Rest in Peace, Daddy.

Sadly Missed and Loved by

Children, Grandchildren, Great-Grandchildren and Great-Great Grandchildren

