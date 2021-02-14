IN LOVING MEMORY OF
LORI ANN (VANDIVNER) HARFORD
Although we aren't together,
We're not truly apart,
Although it's not a hug,
We each still hold you,
Tightly in our hearts.
Cherishing Your Memory,
Loving Husband & Son
John, Angie, Mindy & Jr
Sunday, February 14, 2021
Updated: February 14, 2021 @ 10:36 am
