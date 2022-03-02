IN LOVING MEMORY OF

ROSALIA VOYTEK

Who passed away 49 years ago

today, March 02, 1973

Dearest Mom,

As the years go passing by

You are still missed more each day

No more suffering and

no more pain

So God called you to his

Heavenly Home to rest.

Rest in Peace, Dear Mom.

Sadly Loved and Missed by

Children, Grandchildren, Great Grandchildren, and Great-Great Grandchildren

This memoriam was written last year by her daughter, Helen Pollick, who passed away this year on her mom's birthday. Helen wrote a memoriam every year in her own words for her mom since she passed away.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.