IN LOVING MEMORY OF
ROSALIA VOYTEK
Who passed away 49 years ago
today, March 02, 1973
Dearest Mom,
As the years go passing by
You are still missed more each day
No more suffering and
no more pain
So God called you to his
Heavenly Home to rest.
Rest in Peace, Dear Mom.
Sadly Loved and Missed by
Children, Grandchildren, Great Grandchildren, and Great-Great Grandchildren
This memoriam was written last year by her daughter, Helen Pollick, who passed away this year on her mom's birthday. Helen wrote a memoriam every year in her own words for her mom since she passed away.
