IN LOVING MEMORY OF
KIMBERLY A. CHERRY & VIRGINIA A. CHERRY
ON MOTHER'S DAY
They left us beautiful memories,
Their love is still our guide.
Although we cannot see them,
They are always by our side.
Love, Lacey, Jiles, and Raven
Sunday, May 8, 2022 6:54 AM
