IN LOVING MEMORY OF

TODD HIXON

It's been a year since you were

taken from us, but that year

feels like forever.

We haven't seen your bright smile or felt the warmth of

your loving hugs.

We miss you more and more

each day. We keep you alive in

our hearts forever.

Miss you and love you tons,

Bill, Mom and Bill, Zeus and family

