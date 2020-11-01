IN LOVING MEMORY OF
TODD HIXON
It's been a year since you were
taken from us, but that year
feels like forever.
We haven't seen your bright smile or felt the warmth of
your loving hugs.
We miss you more and more
each day. We keep you alive in
our hearts forever.
Miss you and love you tons,
Bill, Mom and Bill, Zeus and family
