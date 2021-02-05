IN LOVING MEMORY OF
DONALD (DONNIE) H. DEBERRY
Who passed away
2 years ago today
Just because I am in heaven,
does not mean I do not care.
I often see you crying,
you often say my name,
I want to hold you tight,
I want to ease your pain.
It's easy for me,
for I know heaven is real,
if you knew the truth,
how much better you would feel.
One day we will meet again,
but only when the time is right,
when you step out of the darkness,
I will be standing in the light ....
Forever loved and sadly missed,
By your family
