In Loving Memory of
LISA ANN MADISON
Who passed away three years ago today
Though her smile is gone forever,
And her hand we cannot touch,
Still we have so many memories
Of the one we loved so much.
Her memory is our keepsake,
With which we'll never part;
God has her in His keeping,
We have her in our hearts.
Loved and missed forever,
Jim, Nicholas James, and
Family & Friends
