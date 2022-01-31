IN LOVING MEMORY OF
SAMUEL H. ROSENBERGER
Who passed away Jan 31st, 2012
A part of my heart he took with him,
But his love he left me to keep
So we will never really be departed, the bond between us is too deep.
Loved & Missed
Very Much by Denise
Monday, January 31, 2022 7:29 AM
Monday, January 31, 2022 7:29 AM
IN LOVING MEMORY OF
SAMUEL H. ROSENBERGER
Who passed away Jan 31st, 2012
A part of my heart he took with him,
But his love he left me to keep
So we will never really be departed, the bond between us is too deep.
Loved & Missed
Very Much by Denise
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.