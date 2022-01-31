IN LOVING MEMORY OF

SAMUEL H. ROSENBERGER

Who passed away Jan 31st, 2012

A part of my heart he took with him,

But his love he left me to keep

So we will never really be departed, the bond between us is too deep.

Loved & Missed

Very Much by Denise

