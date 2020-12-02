IN LOVING MEMORY OF
PHILLIP HALFHILL
Who passed away 16 years ago December 2nd
Each day we think about you
and realize you have gone.
We can't explain the emptiness
that life has now become.
For every time we think of you
we miss you more & more.
Forever in our hearts,
Wife Josephine, Greg, Chris, Elaine, Johnny, Shaun, Tara, Grandchildren & all who loved him.
