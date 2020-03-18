IN LOVING MEMORY OF
MARGARET L. SMITH
Feb. 19, 1937 - Mar. 18, 1999
We your family miss you
In the house where you used to be
We wanted so much to keep you,
But God willed it not to be.
Now you are in God's keeping
You suffer no more pain
So dear God take care of her,
Until we meet again.
Loved and missed by
Husband Loran + family
"2020"
