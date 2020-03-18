IN LOVING MEMORY OF

MARGARET L. SMITH

Feb. 19, 1937 - Mar. 18, 1999

We your family miss you

In the house where you used to be

We wanted so much to keep you,

But God willed it not to be.

Now you are in God's keeping

You suffer no more pain

So dear God take care of her,

Until we meet again.

Loved and missed by

Husband Loran + family

"2020"

