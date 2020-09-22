IN LOVING MEMORY OF
GEORGE NEVLUD
Who passed away 5 years ago
We thought of you today
That is nothing new.
We thought about you yesterday
And days before that too.
We think of you in silence.
We often speak your name.
All we have are memories
and your picture in a frame.
Your memory is a keepsake
from which we'll never part.
God has you in his arms
and we have you in our heart.
Lovingly Missed, Wife Kay
and daughter Michele
