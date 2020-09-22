IN LOVING MEMORY OF

GEORGE NEVLUD

Who passed away 5 years ago

We thought of you today

That is nothing new.

We thought about you yesterday

And days before that too.

We think of you in silence.

We often speak your name.

All we have are memories

and your picture in a frame.

Your memory is a keepsake

from which we'll never part.

God has you in his arms

and we have you in our heart.

Lovingly Missed, Wife Kay

and daughter Michele

