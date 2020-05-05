IN LOVING MEMORY OF
TREVOR LEE McFADDEN
Would have celebrated his 23rd birthday today, May 5th.
Love, Mom and Family
Tuesday, May 5, 2020 7:20 AM
Generally cloudy. Slight chance of a rain shower. High 56F. Winds E at 5 to 10 mph..
Rain showers early will evolve into a more steady rain overnight. Low 44F. Winds ESE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 70%. Rainfall near a quarter of an inch.
Updated: May 5, 2020 @ 7:01 am
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.