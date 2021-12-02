IN LOVING MEMORY OF
MY UNCLE
HERBERT PAUL HENNING
Who passed away Dec 2, 1988
Gone are the days we used to share, but in my heart you are
always there. The gates of memory will never close, I miss you more than anyone knows.
Always missing you & always
loving you, a niece
