In Loving Memory of
Rosalia Voytek
Who passed away
47 years ago today
March 2, 1973
Dearest Mom,
So many years have gone by
When we think of you
It still makes us cry.
Our home is now a lonely place
We no longer hear your voice
Nor see your sweet smile.
God knew you needed rest
He called you to his
heavenly home to rest.
Rest in peace, Mom.
Sadly Loved and Missed by
Children, Grandchildren,
Great Grandchildren, and
Great Great Grandchildren
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.