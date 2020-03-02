In Loving Memory of

Rosalia Voytek

Who passed away

47 years ago today

March 2, 1973

Dearest Mom,

So many years have gone by

When we think of you

It still makes us cry.

Our home is now a lonely place

We no longer hear your voice

Nor see your sweet smile.

God knew you needed rest

He called you to his

heavenly home to rest.

Rest in peace, Mom.

Sadly Loved and Missed by

Children, Grandchildren,

Great Grandchildren, and

Great Great Grandchildren

